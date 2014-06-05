(Adds details)
* Pope names new board with broad international experience,
including a woman
* Latest move by Francis to push aside old financial guard
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, June 5 Pope Francis sacked the
five-man board of the Vatican's financial watchdog on Thursday -
all Italians - in the latest move to break with an old guard
associated with a murky past under his predecessor.
The Vatican said the pope named four experts from
Switzerland, Singapore, the United States and Italy to replace
them on the board of the Financial Information Authority (AIF),
the Holy See's internal regulatory office. The new board
includes a woman for the first time.
All five outgoing members were Italians who had been
expected to serve five-year terms ending in 2016 and were laymen
associated with the Vatican's discredited financial old guard.
Reformers inside the Vatican had been pushing for the pope,
who already has taken a series of steps to clean up Vatican
finances, to appoint professionals with an international
background to work with Rene Bruelhart, a Swiss lawyer who heads
the AIF and who has been pushing for change.
Vatican sources said Bruelhart, Liechtenstein's former top
anti-money laundering expert, was chafing under the old board
and wanted Francis to appoint global professionals like him.
"Bruelhart wanted a board he could work with and it seems
the pope has come down on his side and sent the old boy network
packing," said a Vatican source familiar with the situation.
The new board of the AIF includes Marc Odendall, who
administers and advises philanthropic organisations in
Switzerland, and Juan C. Zarate, a Harvard law professor and
senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International
Studies, a think tank based in Washington D.C.
The other two board members are Joseph Yuvaraj Pillay,
former managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore
and senior advisor to that country's president, and Maria Bianca
Farina, the head of two Italian insurance companies.
Francis, who was elected in March 2013 after the resignation
of former Pope Benedict, in February set up a new Secretariat
for the Economy reporting directly to him and appointed an
outsider, Australian Cardinal George Pell, to head it.
In January he removed Cardinal Attilio Nicora, a prelate who
played a senior role in Vatican finances for more than a decade,
as president of the AIF and replaced him with an archbishop with
a track record of reform within the Vatican bureaucracy.
He also replaced four of the five cardinals in the
commission that supervises the Vatican's troubled bank, known as
the Institute for Works of Religion (IOR).
Since the arrival of Bruelhart in 2012, the AIF has been
spearheading reforms to bring the Vatican in line with
international standards on financial transparency and money
laundering. But Vatican sources say he has encountered
resistance from an old, entrenched guard.
A report last December by Moneyval, a monitoring committee
of the Council of Europe, said the Vatican had enacted
significant reforms but must still exercise more oversight over
its bank.
Francis, who has said Vatican finances must be transparent
in order for the Church to have credibility, decided against
closing the IOR on condition that reforms, including closing
accounts by people not entitled to have them, continued.
Only Vatican employees, religious institutions, orders of
priests and nuns and Catholic charities are allowed to have
accounts at the bank. But investigators have found that a number
were being used by outsiders or that legitimate account holders
were handling money for third parties.
Monsignor Nunzio Scarano, a former senior Vatican accountant
who had close ties to the IOR, is currently on trial accused of
plotting to smuggle millions of dollars into Italy from
Switzerland in a scheme to help rich friends avoid taxes.
Scarano has also been indicted on separate charges of
laundering millions of euros through the IOR. Paolo Cipriani and
Massimo Tulli, the IOR's director and deputy director, who
resigned last July after Scarano's arrest, have been ordered to
stand trial on charges of violating anti-money laundering norms.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)