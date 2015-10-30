VATICAN CITY Oct 30 The success of a new
high-tech air purification, climate control and lighting system
means the frescoes of the Sistine Chapel will likely not have to
be restored again, a Vatican official said.
"In our opinion, the most interesting thing to come out of
(recent) studies is that the Sistine Chapel does not need to be
restored again," said Vittoria Cimino, head conservator at the
Vatican Museums.
She was speaking at the publication on Thursday night of
technical and artistic studies of the chapel a year after the
installation of new lighting and air conditioning systems.
Dust brought in from outside, body sweat and carbon dioxide
pose a major risk to the masterpieces, which are over 500 years
old.
The frescoes, many by Michelangelo, include one of the most
famous scenes in the history of art - the arm of a gentle,
bearded God reaching out to give life to Adam.
Following a 14-year restoration that ended in 1994, when the
number of visitors stood at about 1.5 million a year, experts
sought new techniques to protect the delicate frescoes as the
number hit six million.
"The results of the restoration work carried out 20 years
ago are still outstanding. Therefore, our efforts need to focus
on the preservation of the actual situation," she told Reuters.
The new air filtering and conditioning system moves air at a
very slow speed so as not to damage the frescoes.
Hidden cameras, including two on the massive Last Judgement
panel behind the altar, check the number of people in the chapel
while some 70 monitors control machines outside it that
determine the air flow, filter out dust and reduce humidity.
"The situation is under control as long as we manage to keep
in check the level of carbon dioxide, which was far too high,
and which we have more than halved," she said.
"If we keep some other indicators under control, such as the
temperature - which used to be too low, triggering chemical
mechanisms which created problems - ... we have nothing to worry
about".
The frescoes, inaugurated in October 1512 by Pope Julius II,
include the famous "Last Judgement" on the wall behind the altar
that Michelangelo painted separately between 1535 and 1541.
She said the chapel was ready to withstand an expected
increase of visitors during the Jubilee Year of Mercy, which
Pope Francis convoked and which starts in December.
"Luckily, we have made it in time and we think that we have
managed to make the Sistine Chapel safe and sound," she said.
