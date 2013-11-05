* Survey circulated before synod on family in October 2014
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Nov 5 Catholics should not expect
quick changes in Church rules against divorce, contraception and
gay marriage even if most of them express dissenting views in a
global survey, Vatican officials said on Tuesday.
The Vatican has sent a 39-question survey to dioceses around
the world before an extraordinary meeting of bishops, known as a
synod, on the theme of the family, scheduled for October 2014.
For the first time in preparation for such a meeting, the
Vatican has asked bishops to share the survey widely with parish
priests and for them to seek the views of their parishioners.
The questions touch on themes such as homosexual marriage,
artificial birth control and how Catholics who have divorced and
re-married should be treated in the 1.2 billion-member Church.
"We don't have a desire to re-open all the discussion on
Catholic doctrine," the synod's Hungarian coordinator, Cardinal
Peter Erdo, told a news conference called to present the survey.
"It is not a question of public opinion," he said, adding
that the synod would discuss how to find solutions to difficult
pastoral situations "within the doctrine that we already have".
The questionnaire, however, tackles once-taboo issues such
as how to include adopted children of gay couples in the Church.
It also has sections on "unions of persons of the same sex",
"the education of children in irregular marriages" and "the
openness of the married couple to life".
A leaked copy of the survey was published last week by the
National Catholic Reporter in the United States, touching off
speculation on whether it could lead to changes in Church rules.
POPE HAS ULTIMATE DECISION
But Vatican officials made clear that change, if any, would
come slowly and that it would be for Pope Francis to decide what
to do with the survey results and the synod's deliberations.
"The synod does not make decisions based on the majority of
public opinion. That is not how it works," Italian Archbishop
Bruno Forte, who will be the synod's secretary-general, said.
Nevertheless, it would be a mistake for the synod to ignore
the results if "a large part of public opinion feels a certain
way", he said. "We will have to reflect, pray and (the pope)
will shed light on it."
Popes traditionally use the findings of synods, which are
held at the Vatican, to write their own documents, or apostolic
exhortations, on a given subject, in this case the family.
The Church teaches that homosexuals should be treated with
respect but does not approve of gay marriage. It says homosexual
tendencies are not sinful but homosexual acts are.
Without indicating any change in these teachings, Francis
has said the Church should be more merciful toward gays and less
judgmental, especially if they are "persons of good will and
searching for God".
The survey's questions on gay marriages asks about the local
church's attitude towards "people who have chosen to live in
these types of union" and towards governments that allow it.
The questions show a concern for how better to prepare young
people for marriage, the effectiveness of natural birth control
methods, and how to support the "journey of faith" of divorced
and remarried people who are excluded from the sacraments.
