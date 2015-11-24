* Journalists groups condemn trial as violation of press
freedom
* OSCE urges Vatican to drop charges against journalists
* Pair wrote books alleging mismanagement and greed in the
Vatican
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY , Nov 24 Five people, including two
Italian reporters, went on trial in the Vatican on Tuesday, to
outrage from rights' groups, on charges arising from publication
of books in which the Holy See was portrayed as mired in
mismanagement and corruption.
As they walked into the Vatican, the two reporters,
Gianluigi Nuzzi and Emiliano Fittipaldi, said they had done
nothing wrong and were merely doing their professional duty.
The trial, being heard by three judges, stems from
publication of two books which depict a Vatican plagued by
mismanagement, greed and corruption and where Pope Francis faces
stiff resistance from the old guard to his reform agenda.
Two of the officials indicted, Spanish Monsignor Angel Lucio
Vallejo Balda, who was number two at the Vatican's Prefecture
for Economic Affairs, and Italian laywoman Francesca Chaouqui, a
public relations expert, were arrested earlier this month.
Balda and Chaouqui were both members of a non-defunct
commission Francis set up in 2013 to study economic and
administrative reforms. Vatican employee Nicola Maio, Balda's
assistant, also went on trial.
The Holy See was embarrassed and angered by the books, which
it said used information that should never have been allowed to
leave the walls of the city state.
The Vatican has said "Merchants in the Temple" by Nuzzi and
"Avarice" by Fittipaldi, give a "partial and tendentious"
version of events and has accused the writers of trying to reap
financial advantages from receiving stolen documents. The books
were published earlier this month.
The leaks are one of the biggest internal scandals to hit
the papacy of Pope Francis and are reminiscent of the
"Vatileaks" furore that preceded the resignation of former Pope
Benedict in 2013. The Italian media has dubbed the latest
episodes "Vatileaks II".
In their indictment issued last Saturday, prosecutors said
Balda, Chaouqui and Maio formed "an organised criminal
association" with the aim of "divulging information and
documents concerning the fundamental interests of the Holy See
and the State".
Nuzzi and Fittipaldi, wrote books based on the leaks. Their
indictment said both "solicited and applied pressure, especially
on Vallejo Balda, to obtain secret documents and information.
Both have complained that they have had to accept
court-ordered lawyers accredited to the Vatican and not allowed
to use Italian lawyers.
The five defendants risk jail sentences of up to eight
years.
On Monday, the human rights watchdog, the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), urged the Vatican to
withdraw the charges.
"Journalists must be free to report on issues of public
interests and to protect their confidential sources," the OSCE's
representative on freedom of the media, Dunja Mijatovic, said.
"I call on the authorities not to proceed with the charges
and protect journalists' rights in accordance with OSCE
commitments," she said.
The Italian journalists' federation, Italy's foreign press
Association and AIGAV, the association of reporters accredited
to the Vatican also condemned the indictment of the journalists.
"We have to stress that publishing news is precisely our
job," AIGAV said, calling the decision to try the journalists
"unacceptable".
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Richard Balmforth)