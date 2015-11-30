VATICAN CITY Nov 30 A high profile Vatican trial into the theft of confidential Holy See documents was postponed on Monday until Dec. 7 after one of the five defendants changed their lawyers, a court official said.

The trial of a senior Spanish priest, his aide, an Italian consultant and two reporters opened last week and the court had hoped to reach a verdict before the start of the Roman Catholic Holy Year, which kicks off on Dec. 8.

However, PR consultant Francesca Chaouqui has hired a new lawyer, who asked the court for more time to prepare her defence. The panel of three non-clerical judges hearing the case agreed to the request.

(Reporting by Antonio Denti; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)