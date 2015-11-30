(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Roberto Mignucci
VATICAN CITY Nov 30 A Vatican trial into the
theft of confidential Holy See documents was postponed on Monday
until Dec. 7, dashing Church hopes of wrapping up the case
before the start of the Roman Catholic Holy Year.
The trial of five defendants, including a senior Spanish
priest and two Italian reporters, was due to hear the first
testimony on Monday, with the court looking to reach verdicts
before Dec. 8, when the Holy Year starts.
However, the panel of three judges agreed to adjourn the
hearing because one of the accused, lay consultant Francesca
Chaouqui, had changed her lawyer, who requested more time to
prepare the defence.
Two defendants, journalists Gianluigi Nuzzi and Emiliano
Fittipaldi, had books based on leaked documents published this
month that depict a Vatican plagued by greed and graft and where
Pope Francis faces stiff resistance to his reform agenda.
Vatican officials say the documents were handed to them by
Chaouqui, Spanish Monsignor Angel Lucio Vallejo Balda and his
assistant, Nicola Maio.
"The hearing has been postponed until December 7. So Holy
Year or not, the trial will continue," Nuzzi told reporters. "It
is a postponement that will allow us to fine tune our defence."
The Vatican made it a crime to disclose official documents
in 2013 after a separate leaks scandal that preceded the
resignation of Pope Benedict that year.
Balda, who was No. 2 at the Vatican's Prefecture for
Economic Affairs, had been slated to give evidence on Monday.
Details of his turbulent relationship with Chaouqui have
already been splashed across the media. "You are a worm, you're
crap," one of the messages Chaouqui sent Balda said, la
Repubblica newspaper reported.
The newspaper also published what it said were extracts of a
statement that Balda had given in which he detailed his close
ties with Chaouqui. She promised to hit back.
"They have tried to play hard ball and now it is my turn,"
she told reporters on Monday.
The defendants risk jail sentences of up to eight years but
legal experts said the two journalists were not likely to serve
any time in the Vatican's small jail. Both Nuzzi and Fittipaldi
have said they were simply fulfilling their professional duty.
(Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)