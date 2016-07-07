VATICAN CITY, July 7 A Vatican court on Thursday cleared two Italian journalists who had been charged with printing leaked documents that claimed the Church was riddled with graft, ruling that the Vatican judiciary had no jurisdiction over them.

The court found two other defendants, public relations expert Francesca Chaouqui and Spanish priest Angel Lucio Vallejo Balda, guilty. Vallejo was given an 18-month sentence and Chaouqui, who has a three-week-old son, was given a 10-month suspended sentence.

The fifth defendant, Nicola Maio, an assistant to Vallejo, was found innocent at the end of the eight-month trial that shed light on fierce infighting and personality clashes at the heart of the Vatican administration. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)