VATICAN CITY, July 7 A Vatican court on Thursday
cleared two Italian journalists who had been charged with
printing leaked documents that claimed the Church was riddled
with graft, ruling that the Vatican judiciary had no
jurisdiction over them.
The court found two other defendants, public relations
expert Francesca Chaouqui and Spanish priest Angel Lucio Vallejo
Balda, guilty. Vallejo was given an 18-month sentence and
Chaouqui, who has a three-week-old son, was given a 10-month
suspended sentence.
The fifth defendant, Nicola Maio, an assistant to Vallejo,
was found innocent at the end of the eight-month trial that shed
light on fierce infighting and personality clashes at the heart
of the Vatican administration.
