WASHINGTON Oct 30 The National Security Agency,
responsible for U.S. electronic eavesdropping, said on Wednesday
that it does not target the Vatican, and called an Italian media
report that it had done so "not true."
"The National Security Agency does not target the Vatican.
Assertions that NSA has targeted the Vatican, published in
Italy's Panorama magazine, are not true," agency spokeswoman
Vanee Vines said in a statement.
Panorama magazine said on Wednesday that the NSA had
eavesdropped on Vatican phone calls, possibly including when
former Pope Benedict's successor was under discussion. The Holy
See said it had no knowledge of any such activity.