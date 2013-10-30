VATICAN CITY Oct 30 An Italian magazine said on
Wednesday that a United States spy agency had eavesdropped on
Vatican phone calls, possibly including when former Pope
Benedict's successor was under discussion, but the Holy See said
it had no knowledge of any such activity.
Panorama magazine said that among 46 million phone calls
followed by the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) in Italy
from Dec. 10, 2012, to Jan. 8, 2013, were conversations in and
out of the Vatican.
In a press release before full publication on Thursday,
Panorama said the "NSA had tapped the pope". It cited no source
for its information.
Asked to comment on the report, Vatican spokesman Father
Federico Lombardi said: "We are not aware of anything on this
issue and in any case we have no concerns about it."
Media reports based on revelations from Edward Snowden, the
fugitive former U.S. intelligence operative granted asylum in
Russia, have said the NSA had spied on French citizens over the
same period in December in January.
Last week, the German government appeared to confirm that
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cell phone had also been monitored by
American spies. The issue has also caused Washington problems
with Brazil and China.
Panorama said the recorded Vatican phone calls were
catalogued by the NSA in four categories - leadership
intentions, threats to the financial system, foreign policy
objectives and human rights.
Benedict resigned on Feb. 28 this year and his successor,
Pope Francis, was elected on March 13.
"It is feared" that calls were listened to up until the
start of the conclave that elected Francis, the former Cardinal
Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, Panorama said.
The magazine said there was also a suspicion that the Rome
residence where some cardinals lived before the conclave,
including the future pope, was monitored.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Philip Pullella and
Angus MacSwan)