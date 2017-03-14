OSLO, March 14 Sweden's utility Vattenfall
will use batteries supplied by BMW Group to
build electricity storage at several wind power parks to provide
backup when winds calm down, the company said on Tuesday.
The state-owned utility said it has agreed to buy up to
1,000 lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of 33 kilowatt-hours
(kWh) each from BMW's plant in Dingolfing.
The same type of batteries are used by the car manufacturer
in the BMW i3 electric car.
The state-owned company divested its polluting lignite power
plants and mines in eastern Germany last year, and said it
wanted to focus its investments on renewable power.
Vattenfall plans to build the first 3.2 MW battery storage
facility at its 122 MW Princess Alexia wind farm near Amsterdam.
A bigger 22 MW capacity storage facility is planned at the
230 MW Pen y Cymoedd wind farm in South Wales.
The Swedish company won a contract in August from Britain's
National Grid to supply super fast balancing services
from the Pen y Cymoedd wind farm.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, additional reporting by
Susanna Twidale in London, editing by Louise Heavens)