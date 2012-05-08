LONDON May 8 Swedish utility Vattenfall
has been cleared to build a 299 megawatt wind farm at
an active coal mine in south Wales, the British government said
on Tuesday.
The 76 turbine Pen Y Cyomedd development, which will have
the highest generating capacity of any onshore wind farm in
England or Wales, will power up to 206,000 homes.
"Onshore wind plays an important role in enhancing our
energy security. It is the cheapest form of renewable energy and
reduces our reliance on foreign fuel," energy minister Charles
Hendry said in a statement.
The government gave consent in return for assurances future
extraction of coal from under the site of the wind farm would be
safeguarded, it said.