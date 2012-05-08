LONDON May 8 Swedish utility Vattenfall has been cleared to build a 299 megawatt wind farm at an active coal mine in south Wales, the British government said on Tuesday.

The 76 turbine Pen Y Cyomedd development, which will have the highest generating capacity of any onshore wind farm in England or Wales, will power up to 206,000 homes.

"Onshore wind plays an important role in enhancing our energy security. It is the cheapest form of renewable energy and reduces our reliance on foreign fuel," energy minister Charles Hendry said in a statement.

The government gave consent in return for assurances future extraction of coal from under the site of the wind farm would be safeguarded, it said.