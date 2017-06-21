(Updates throughout, adds comment)
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, June 21 Swedish state-owned utility
Vattenfall has bought British home energy supplier
iSupplyEnergy, the second foreign company in weeks to seek a
foothold in the country's highly competitive domestic energy
market.
The move by the Nordic region's biggest utility adds to the
pressure on the "Big Six" UK suppliers, which are trying to fend
off dozens of small competitors and face popular discontent over
rising bills and the threat of state intervention in the market.
Prime Minister Theresa May's government looks to have backed
away from a promised cap on energy prices, but is still looking
at ways to protect energy customers facing the poorest value
tariffs, according to plans laid out in the Queen's Speech on
Wednesday.
Like France's Engie, which launched a UK home
energy business last month, Vattenfall sees the British market
as a useful testbed for services enabled by digital technology.
Vattenfall already offers so-called connected home products
such as remote heating devices in its Nordic markets and expects
to roll out similar energy saving products in Britain.
Many utilities hope these innovations, once rooted in the
home, will help them build customer loyalty.
"Some energy companies want to move away from selling
energy, purely as a commodity which presents a risk of a race to
the bottom in terms of price," said Steve Jennings, who leads
consultancy PwC's Power and Utilities Sector Practice in the UK.
PWC estimates the UK connected home market could be worth
around 3 billion pounds up to 2020, while British Gas owner
Centrica on Wednesday said revenue from its connected
home unit could reach 1 billion pounds by 2022.
It gave the forecast as it announced the sale of its two
biggest gas-fired power plants to Czech peer EPH for 318 million
pounds ($401 million), pushing forward with its own plan to
become a nimbler energy supplier.
Vattenfall said it made the decision some two years ago to
expand internationally, and that it was not concerned by the
prospect of a UK price cap since iSupplyEnergy has well below
the market average number of customers on more expensive
standard tariffs.
"We sympathise with the intention (behind a price cap),"
said Martijn Hagens, Vattenfall Senior Vice president of
customer solutions.
Shares in Britain's two largest energy suppliers, Centrica
and SSE are down 11 and 7 percent respectively since May
first suggested possible market intervention last October.
Britain's other big energy suppliers are E.ON,
npower, EDF Energy and Iberdrola
owned Scottish Power.
Engie is also targeting Britain's connected home and
services market.
"The UK is a place where there is a lot of innovation,"
Judith Hartmann, Engie Chief Financial Officer, told Reuters.
To entice customers, Engie is offering a rollover promise,
which commits it to switch households to the cheapest tariff
available once fixed-term contracts run out.
(Additional reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely
and David Evans)