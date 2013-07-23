* First major utility to link writedown to dire EU market
STOCKHOLM/PARIS, July 23 Vattenfall,
one of Europe's biggest energy firms, wrote down the value of
its business by 30 billion Swedish crowns ($4.6 billion), saying
there was no recovery in sight for the region's ailing
electricity markets.
The Swedish state-owned group, which operates across the
Nordic region, Germany and the Netherlands, also said on Tuesday
it would split into two divisions - one for the Nordics and the
other central Europe.
That could allow the government, trailing in opinion polls
ahead of national elections next year, to eventually bring
outside investors into the European division where Vattenfall is
in deepest trouble.
Vattenfall and other utilities like Germany's E.ON
and RWE and Finnish state-controlled Fortum
are grappling with a combination of fragile European economies
and pressure from regulators, which has cut demand for
electricity.
Vattenfall, Germany's third-biggest power group by output,
is the first major utility to cite market conditions as the
reason for a substantial asset writedown.
Weakened by huge debts built up during a decade of takeovers
sparked by liberalisation of European energy markets in the
1990s, utilities were ill-prepared for the euro zone crisis.
The European Union's energy-efficiency drive has further
reduced power consumption as homes and offices become better
insulated and heaters and other appliances more efficient.
"Like other European energy producers, Vattenfall is
affected by the increasingly gloomy market prospects," Chief
Executive Oystein Loseth said in a statement.
"The company now makes the assessment that the market will
not recover in the foreseeable future."
Loseth predicted in June that European utilities would
remain in dire straits until at least 2020.
BACKPEDALING
The largest of Vattenfall's writedowns, made in the second
quarter, was 14.5 billion crowns for gas and hard coal-fired
power plants at its Dutch subsidiary Nuon.
Vattenfall has spent the past couple of years backpedaling
from a decade of aggressive expansion.
The government is being criticised in Sweden for the poor
timing and cost of Vattenfall's Nuon acquisition for 8.5 billion
euro ($11 billion) in 2009, just as the financial crisis hit.
Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said on Tuesday the
government would carry out an analysis of whether to bring
outside investors into the new division that will contain Nuon.
Vattenfall's three problem areas were coal-fired and nuclear
plants in Germany and gas-powered plants in Holland, he said.
Germany accounted for about 40 percent of Vattenfall's
electricity output last year.
Wholesale electricity prices there have more than halved
since the start of the euro zone crisis. The benchmark one-year
forward rate fell from nearly 90 euros per megawatt in July 2008
to about 37 euros on Tuesday and has set a series of new lows
since the start of 2013.
Vattenfall said it was accelerating cost cuts planned for
2014 to 2.5 billion crowns from 1.5 to billion. It set a new
savings target of 2 billion crowns for 2015 and said it was
cutting investment over the next five years.
PERFECT STORM
Like all European utilities, falling demand is not
Vattenfall's only problem. The industry is struggling with
intermittent renewable energy, such as solar and wind, that has
priority access to the distribution grid over traditional
thermal generation.
Record-low prices of carbon emissions are making nuclear
plants less profitable, while cheap U.S. shale gas has boosted
exports of coal to Europe, making newly built gas-fired plants
uneconomical to run.
In a letter to the European Commission in May, the CEOs of
eight leading European utilities companies said their sector was
the subject of "a perfect storm", which undermines their
capacity to attract capital and endangers security of supply.
The Euro Stoxx European utilities index <.SX6E > has been
the worst-performing index among major sectors since the start
of the euro zone crisis, falling from a high of 652 points early
in 2008 to less than 210 points last year.
It has since recovered slightly to trade at 218 points on
Tuesday, still down 66 percent from its 2008 high.
"European energy markets face the highest level of
uncertainty: on the demand side, on the supply side and in terms
of regulatory framework," Paris ESG Management School professor
Raphael Boroumand said.
"There is uncertainty everywhere, that is the reason for the
Vattenfall writedown."
