PRAGUE Oct 13 Privately-owned Czech energy
group EPH has teamed up with the country's biggest investment
group PPF to bid for a portfolio of German lignite and hydro
power stations being sold by Sweden's Vattenfall, EPH said on
Tuesday.
PPF is owned by Petr Kellner, the richest Czech, who had
earlier co-owned the fast-growing EPH.
"Between us, we will be able to provide better financing for
the acquisition, if we succeed in the process, and also for the
future development of Vattenfall's existing assets in Germany,"
PPF Chief Financial Officer Katerina Jiraskova.
Vattnefall invited bidders to express interest in the assets
last month. Czech utility CEZ has also said it was
interested.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)