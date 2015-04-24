(Adds Germany economy minister on review, Vattenfall on fake web reports)

By Christoph Steitz and Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, April 24 Swedish utility Vattenfall is facing delays in the planned sale of its brown coal assets in Germany, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, pointing to concerns over a proposed coal levy that could threaten any deal.

Memos to potential buyers were originally meant to be sent out in April, the people said, adding this was now expected only later in the year and may take until the end of the European summer.

"The deal is delayed, on hold," one of the people said.

Vattenfall, which is scheduled to present first-quarter results on April 28, declined to comment.

Scandinavia's biggest utility last year announced plans to divest roughly 9,000 megawatt (MW) worth of lignite-fired plants in eastern Germany, responding to mounting writedowns on past acquisitions that pushed it deep into loss.

The company, which posted an after tax loss of 8.3 billion Swedish crowns ($966 million) for 2014, has said it aims to complete a deal this year.

The major stumbling block to Vattenfall's sale proposal is political uncertainty about the German government's plan to slap a new levy on carbon emissions that looks set to drive older coal-fired plants out of the power market.

Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel seeks to achieve this by putting penalties on old and highly polluting plants.

Mining unions plan mass demonstrations on Saturday in Berlin to try to protect jobs they say are at risk from the plan.

In an attempt to defuse the situation, Gabriel said on Friday there would be no decision on the additional coal levy before a proper review was conducted - potentially further delaying Vattenfall's plans.

If and when it is imposed, the levy would apply to parts of Vattenfall's brown-coal fired installations, because burning brown coal, also called lignite, produces the highest CO2 output of any type of electricity generation.

Putting a price tag on the assets is therefore tough, two of the sources said. They may be valued at up to 3.5 billion ($3.8 billion) euros, but the figure could be dramatically lower, depending on how the framework for lignite in Germany plays out.

So far, Czech energy groups CEZ and Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH), via its German Mibrag unit, have publicly expressed interest in the plants.

Concerned it was on track to fall short of its target to reduce CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2020 from 1990, the Berlin government last December approved a climate package assigning a further 22 million tonnes of emission cuts to the coal sector.

Separately, a Vattenfall spokesman said the company had been targeted by false Twitter accounts and web pages that wrongly stated the company would not seek to sell its German brown coal assets and instead invest in green energy in the region. ($1 = 0.9183 euros) ($1 = 8.5946 Swedish crowns)

