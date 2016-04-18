STOCKHOLM, April 18 State-owned Swedish utility
Vattenfall said on Monday it had agreed to sell its
loss-making lignite coal mines and associated power plants in
Germany to Czech investor EPH.
The value of the deal was not immediately clear, but
Vattenfall said it would take a hit to its second-quarter
results of 22-27 billion crowns ($2.7-3.3 billion).
EPH, which teamed up with Czech private equity group PPF
Investments, is betting on power prices to rise in Germany at
the start of the next decade due to a phase-out of nuclear power
production. EPH already owns lignite assets in Germany.
A sale, which the state must agree to, would cut
Vattenfall's carbon emissions by about 70 percent, making it one
of the "greenest" utilities in Europe, the company has said.
($1 = 8.1215 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Sennero in Stockholm and Nerijus Adomaitis
in Oslo; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Mark Potter)