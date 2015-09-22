* Assets could fetch up to 3.5 bln eur, depends on regulation

* CEZ, EPH has publicly expressed interest previously

* Vattenfall also opens auction for 10 hydro assets (Recasts, adds details on auction, context)

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Swedish utility Vattenfall on Tuesday asked potential bidders to express their interest in the company's German lignite plants, which the group put up for sale following large writedowns and a radical shift in the country's energy policy.

The auction has been plagued by delays mainly due to uncertainty over the future of lignite-fired power plants in Germany, where a surge in renewables has pushed many conventional power stations out of the market.

Sources have said that Germany's announcement in July to abandon plans for a levy on coal-fired power plants has breathed new life into the deal, which could fetch as much as 3.5 billion euros ($3.9 billion).

Vattenfall, which had announced plans to sell its German lignite plants a year ago, expects to complete the deal next year, having originally aimed for a sale in 2015.

It hopes to find a buyer by the end of the year.

Potential investors could include Czech energy groups CEZ and EPH, which have both said in the past that they are interested in the assets.

The sale includes roughly 8,100 megawatt (MW) of lignite-fired plants as well as corresponding mining activities in eastern Germany.

Vattenfall said it would also ask for bids for about 3,000 MW worth of hydropower plants in eastern Germany, but said any sale would only work in conjunction with the lignite assets.

The utility has hired Citigroup and ING as financial advisors in the transaction, with Citi being lead advisor. ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Holmes and William Hardy)