STOCKHOLM, July 2 Sweden's centre-left
government has decided to approve state-owned utility
Vattenfall's sale of its loss-making lignite mines and
power plants in Germany to Czech investor EPH, Deputy Prime
Minister Isabella Lovin said on Saturday.
The deal is a blow to Lovin's Green Party, the smaller of
the two parties in the shaky, minority coalition, which had
wanted the operations to be phased out.
The Greens have slumped in opinion polls after a series of
internal scandals and concerns the party has failed to have any
impact in government.
"To stop the deal in order to keep and phase out the assets,
would, in our judgement not conform to commercial principles and
therefore would not be in accordance with the operating mandate
as decided by parliament," Lovin, the co-leader of the Green
Party, said in an article in daily Dagens Nyheter.
However, Lovin said the government remained committed to
fighting climate change and would buy and tear up 300 million
Swedish crowns ($36 mln) in EU emissions rights each year up to
2040. That would raise the price of producing greenhouse gases
and of operating coal-fired power stations, she said.
"In that way, we can make sure more coal stays in the ground
while at the same time making the remaining coal more
expensive," Lovin said.
Vattenfall said in April it had agreed a sale of the assets
to EPH, which teamed up with Czech private equity group PPF
Investments, for an undisclosed price.
The sale was dependent on approval by the Swedish
government.
