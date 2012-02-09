* Operating profit slides 20 percent
* Billions of crowns revenue lost through bizarre fire
* Impairment for German nuclear exit also weighs
STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 Sweden's Vattenfall said
profit slipped by a fifth in 2011 as nuclear plant problems
curbed output and the economic downturn hit electricity prices.
Warning of challenging times ahead, the state-owned company
posted operating profit of 23.2 billion crowns ($3.5 billion) on
a 15 percent drop in turnover.
The result included a 10.5 billion impairment charge for the
decision by Germany, Vattenfall's biggest market, to phase out
nuclear power.
"The economic slowdown in our markets dampened demand for
electricity, and warm weather during the second half of the year
led to lower sales of gas and heat," said Vattenfall, one of
Europe's largest power groups.
"We also had problems at some of our production plants -
mainly an extended outage of one of the reactors at the Ringhals
nuclear power plant. Vattenfall's challenges remain great."
The outage at Ringhals, which followed a fire caused by a
vacuum cleaner being left plugged in, cost Vattenfall billions
of crowns when the reactor was idled for a months-long clean-up.
Last May's bizarre incident also hit Vattenfall's reputation
with a recent opinion poll showing confidence in the plant at
its lowest levels since measurements began in 1996.
Vattenfall said power generation at Ringhals was down 21
percent from the year before.
In the fourth quarter operating profit doubled year-on-year
on the back of asset sales, while profit stripped of one-off
items and fair valuation of energy derivatives and inventories
fell 19 percent.
"The drop is mainly due to lower production volumes and
average lower electricity prices received," Vattenfall said.
The group, which wants to get rid of "non-core" assets
across Europe to focus on Germany, Netherlands and Sweden,
booked the sale of its Polish power distributor GZE and that of
its Belgian business, Nuon, in the quarter.
Chief Executive Oystein Loseth said a programme to cut costs
by an annual 6 billion crowns by year-end 2013 was proceeding
better than planned.
($1 = 6.6406 Swedish crowns)
