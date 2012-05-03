* Vattenfall core profit down 5 pct to 11.7 bln crowns

STOCKHOLM, May 3 Swedish state energy group Vattenfall said first-quarter core profit fell, and rising production and weak demand in northern Europe would hit prices and keep the focus on cost cuts for a few years.

The company, which operates in the Nordic region, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Britain, said it had completed its programme of shedding assets and that its current cost-cutting programme would finish a year ahead of schedule this year, but power market fundamentals looked set to deteriorate.

"The trend in demand and electricity prices is expected to remain weak in the years immediately ahead, which means that we must focus even harder on lowering costs and improving the availability of our production plants," Chief Executive Oystein Loseth said in a statement.

On a conference call, he said the company expected total consumption in the Nordic region to only get back to 2008 levels by 2018-2020. "As it looks now we don't think the demand side will grow a lot the next few years," he said.

"At the same time we see quite a lot of new production coming in. Some production is also being closed, but there is a trend that we will have more production coming in and not eaten up by the demand side," he added.

The picture in the rest of Europe was similar, he said.

One of the reasons for pressure on prices was the arrival of more power generated from renewable sources, he said.

The company reported first quarter operating earnings excluding one-off items of 11.7 billion crowns ($1.7 billion), down from 12.3 billion a year ago. Net debt fell to 120.6 billion crowns from 141.1 billion at the end of 2011.

It said spot prices on the Nordic market were down nearly 42 percent in the first quarter year-on-year and fell to a lesser extent in Germany and the Netherlands.

Loseth said Vattenfall also planned to invest to increase its generation of power from renewable sources.

Of the 147 billion crowns ($21.8 billion) capital expenditure planned over 2012-2016, the amount set aside for low CO2 production was 63 billion crowns, or 43 percent of total spending, up from 25 percent in the 2010-2014 period, it said. ($1 = 6.7475 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Will Waterman)