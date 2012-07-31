* Vattenfall core profit 4.8 bln crowns

* Sees continued weak demand, price pressure

* To keep focus on cost control

* Applies to replace 1-2 Swedish nuclear reactors (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, July 31 Swedish state-owned energy group Vattenfall said it expected demand and electricity prices to remain weak as its posted a 10 percent fall in second-quarter core earnings on Tuesday, dented by the lower prices.

One of Europe's top energy companies with operations across the Nordic region, Germany and the Netherlands, it said operating earnings excluding one-off items fell to 4.82 billion crowns ($706.4 million) from a year-earlier 5.38 billion, as turnover shrank 9 percent.

"The market outlook for demand and electricity prices remains weak, which is putting pressure on our earnings capacity," Chief Executive Oystein Loseth said in a statement.

"We are addressing this through continued efficiency improvement work in all of our operations and processes, and by broadening and improving our customer offerings."

Including one-offs, Vattenfall swung to an operating profit of 4.78 billion crowns from a 3.24 billion loss a year ago when it took a 10.2 billion charge related to the closure of its German nuclear plants.

"The divestments that we carried out in 2011 and at the start of this year have strengthened our financial position, which is beneficial in the prevailing market conditions," Loseth said.

The group said in May it had completed a programme to get rid of "non-core" assets across Europe.

Separately, the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority (SSM) Vattenfall said Vattenfall had filed an application for it to replace one or two of its existing nuclear reactors in Sweden with new ones.

Sweden, which has 10 reactors that account for around 40 percent of electricity output, in 2010 decided to allow the replacement of old reactors with new.

Vattenfall said in its earnings report it had filed "an application with the authority to obtain clarity on the terms and conditions that apply for new nuclear power generation."

A Vattenfall spokesman confirmed a formal application had been submitted for replacing one or two reactors.

($1 = 6.7948 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by William Hardy)