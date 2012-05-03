STOCKHOLM May 3 Swedish state-owned energy
group Vattenfall said it expected the trend in demand
and electricity prices to remain weak as its posted a 5 percent
fall in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday, dented by lower
Nordic power prices.
The company, one of Europe's top energy companies with
operations across the Nordic region, Germany and the
Netherlands, reported operating earnings excluding one-off items
of 11.7 billion crowns ($1.7 billion) versus a year-ago 12.3
billion.
"The trend in demand and electricity prices is expected to
remain weak in the years immediately ahead, which means that we
must focus even harder on lowering costs and improving the
availability of our production plants," Chief Executive Oystein
Loseth said in a statement.
($1 = 6.7475 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard)