STOCKHOLM, July 31 Swedish state-owned energy group Vattenfall said it expected demand and electricity prices to remain weak as its posted a 10 percent fall in second-quarter core earnings on Tuesday, dented by the lower prices.

The company, one of Europe's top energy companies with operations across the Nordic region, Germany and the Netherlands, reported operating earnings excluding one-off items of 4.8 billion crowns ($706.4 million), down from a year-earlier 5.4 billion.

"The market outlook for demand and electricity prices remains weak, which is putting pressure on our earnings capacity," Chief Executive Oystein Loseth said in a statement.

"We are addressing this through continued efficiency improvement work in all of our operations and processes, and by broadening and improving our customer offerings."

($1 = 6.7948 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)