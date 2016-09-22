(Refiles to correct typo in final paragraph)

BRUSSELS, Sept 22 EU regulators cleared on Thursday Swedish utility Vattenfall's sale of German lignite power plants and coal mines to Czech energy group EPH and private equity group PPF Investments in a deal that will see it divest some of the most polluting fossil fuel.

The deal has whipped up controversy because the operations are being sold to a new operator rather than closed down. Environmentalists say lignite, the most carbon-intensive form of coal, should no longer be burnt.

Vattenfall has said it will become one of the greenest utilities in Europe and is also planning to sell another coal asset in the next five years.

The European Commission said it had found the deal would not adversely affect competition in the relevant markets. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)