OSLO, April 28 State-owned Swedish utility
Vattenfall will struggle to invest in required safety upgrades
of its nuclear reactors in Sweden if the government doesn't
abolish its tax on nuclear power, Chief Executive Magnus Hall
said on Thursday.
His comments put further pressure on the minority coalition
government and come a day after Vattenfall said all its reactors
were operating at a loss due to a combination of low power
prices and a high nuclear tax.
Japan's Fukushima disaster five years ago prompted
regulators around the world to revise security measures.
In Sweden, where Vattenfall operates seven reactors, the
regulator asked nuclear power plant operators to implement
additional safety measures, such as independent core cooling
system, to continue operations after 2020.
Vattenfall and Germany's E.ON EONGn.DE have since decided to
shut four of Sweden's 10 nuclear reactors earlier than
previously planned due to low profitability.
"From our perspective it's clear that if we don't get tax
(on nuclear power) abolished, we cannot take a position on
investing in the safety upgrades that we need to make to have
our nuclear plants run past 2020," Hall said.
"We need to have a clear position from the government," he
added, presenting Vattenfall's first-quarter results.
Hall has declined to speculate whether Vattenfall would need
to stop its reactors after 2020 if the tax is not abolished and
safety upgrades are not made.
The decision would depend on the regulatory regime, which
currently makes safety upgrades mandatory, he added.
The company has previously warned that premature shutdown of
nuclear reactors could lead to a power price spike, hitting
Sweden's energy intensive industries such as pulp and
paper.
Nuclear power provides about 40 percent of Sweden's
electricity, helping to avoid price spikes in the
hydropower-dependent region during dry years.
However, the coalition government includes the Green Party,
which has campaigned on pledges to speed up a nuclear phase-out.
In Germany, Vattenfall had already to shut down its two
nuclear power plants after the government decided to phase out
nuclear energy by 2022, in reaction to the Fukushima disaster.
Germany's decision meant that nuclear plant operators got
less time to accumulate money needed for decommissioning and
storage of used nuclear fuel than previously planned.
The government-appointed commission in Germany said this
week utilities would have to pay 23.3 billion euros ($26
billion) into a state fund to cover the costs of nuclear waste
storage, with more than 17.2 billion euros already set aside.
While the proposed surcharge of 6.1 billion euros was
smaller than previously feared, Vattenfall said it was still too
much.
Hall said it meant an additional 400 million euro cost to
Vattenfall on top of what the company has already set aside.
"We believe that the premium asked is too high... It's
really not easily digestible by the companies," Hall added.
Sources had told Reuters that utilities had been willing to
pay a maximum surcharge of about 4 billion euros.
Other operators of German nuclear power plants are German
utilities E.ON, RWE and EnBW.
($1 = 0.8828 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)