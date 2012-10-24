OSLO Oct 24 Swedish consumers should see less volatile power prices this winter as its nuclear reactors are set to generate more stable output after a modernisation programme, an executive said.

Unplanned nuclear outages, especially during the winter when there is less hydro power available, have in recent years been a source of market volatility, causing spikes in power prices.

But Torbjoern Wahlborg, who takes over next week as head of state-owned Vattenfall's nuclear division, said there should be a smoother ride this winter,

"I am quite optimistic ... We have six out of seven reactors in operation already after annual maintenance, and the seventh should be coming online soon," Wahlborg, who had been in charge of Vattenfall's distribution and sales division, said.

"That means that all the reactors will have to be able to produce (during the winter)."

Wahlborg was appointed to lead the nuclear division as part of a wider reorganisation at Vattenfall, which was also meant to give special focus to nuclear energy.

Vattenfall operates seven nuclear reactors of the 10 in the country, with a total installed capacity of about 6,870 MW, and nuclear accounts for 26 percent of the company's power generation.

Wahlborg said Vattenfall's longstanding plan to invest 50 billion crowns ($7.5 billion) on the modernization of its reactors was succeeding in extending their lifetime and increasing output.

"We have already made power increases in the most of the reactors, and the latest increase was at Forsmark-2," he said, referring to a plant were technical adjustments had been made to increase output to about 1,200 MW from 996 MW.

There were still plans to increase output at the Forsmark-1 and Forsmark-3 reactors by 120 MW and by between 135 and 170 MW respectively, Vattenfall says.

Nordic power traders expect higher nuclear power availability in Sweden this winter.

"Since about two-thirds of these improvements have been completed, it's very logical that there will be fewer and fewer technical problems at these reactors," said Jens Nordberg, head of financial trading at Goteborg Energi Din El.

Nordberg said unstable supply from Swedish reactors in the past couple of years could be explained by technical difficulties in upgrading their capacity.

"Obviously, they have overestimated the complexity of these improvements that had to be done," Nordberg added.

Market sensitivity to nuclear outages has been demonstrated by an unplanned shutdown in September of Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskrashamn-3 nuclear reactor, owned by Germany's E.ON and Finnish utility Fortum.

When the reactor tripped on Sept. 26, power prices in Sweden rose by more than 8 euros to 41.8 euros per MWh, also pushing up the average Nordic price. ($1 = 6.6562 Swedish crowns) (Editing by David Holmes)