WARSAW Nov 23 Poland's competition watchdog may decide before the end of the year whether to clear the purchase of Vattenfall's Polish assets by gas group PGNiG and utility Tauron, the regulator's top officials Magorzata Krasnodebska-Tomkiel said on Wednesday.

The two Polish state-controlled companies agreed in August to pay $2.6 billion for the Polish assets put up for sale by the Swedish utility.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)