OSLO, July 21 Swedish utility Vattenfall posted a record operating loss for the second quarter on Tuesday due to writedowns related to its brown coal operations in Germany and its decision to shut its two nuclear reactors early.

Despite the loss, it said it still aimed to find a buyer for the German lignite, or brown coal, mines and power plants by the end of this year, as part of a strategy change.

The state-owned company said its operating loss (EBIT) rose to 38 billion Swedish crowns ($4.4 billion) in the quarter, from 1.6 billion a year ago, largely due to 36.3 billion in impairments.

Vattenfall has been hit by a drop in power prices in the Nordic market but said the market was now bottoming out although it would not recover for a few years.

The impairments included a 17 billion crown writedown because of lower profitability and the planned closure of its Ringhals-1 and Ringhals-2 nuclear reactors. In made a 15 billion crown writedown on its brown coal operations in eastern Germany and 4 billion crowns related to its Moorburg coal power plant in Hamburg.

"Naturally, this is a very negative development, which unfortunately reflects the world we live in," Chief Executive Magnus Hall said, referring to increased renewable power output and sluggish demand pushing European power prices down.

Excluding one-off items, Vattenfall's underlying operating profit fell to 2.97 billion crowns in the second quarter, down more than a quarter from a year ago.

In the Nordic power market, Vattenfall's home market, spot power prices dropped almost 20 percent to 20.7 euros per megawatt-hours (MWh) in the second quarter from a year earlier as heavy rains boosted supply in the hydropower-dependent region. In Germany they fell 9 percent.

Longer term, however, trading in forward contracts shows the market expects Nordic power prices to rise to over 30 euros/MWh after 2020.

"Things are probably bottoming out, but they are pointing to low prices for the next five years," Hall told a news conference.

Vattenfall's decision to shut its two oldest nuclear reactors permanently in 2018-2020 instead of as previously planned in 2025 is lending some support to prices.

The chances of selling brown coal assets have improved since Germany this month dropped plans to impose a levy on the most polluting power plants, which could potentially have forced some plants to shut permanently, Hall said.

Germany will also close brown coal power capacity equivalent to five plants, but retain the plants in case of power shortages.

However, it is still unclear whether Vattenfall's plants will be included in the reserve. ($1 = 8.6185 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Susan Fenton)