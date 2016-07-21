(Adds details)
July 21 Swedish state-owned utility Vattenfall
took 30 billion crowns ($3.5 bln) in impairment charges in the
second quarter, mostly on German lignite assets it is selling,
as it reported roughly flat core profit and said market
conditions remained tough.
* Q2 underlying operating profit SEK 2,907 mln vs year-ago
2,966 mln
* Q2 net sales of SEK 34,482 mln vs year-ago 36,115 mln
* Q2 electricity generation of 39.9 TWh vs year-ago 39.7 TWh
* Nordic generation hedges: for 2016 100 pct at 32 EUR/MWh
per quarter end; for 2017 94 percent hedged at 40 EUR/MWh
* Says the business situation remains tough, with low
electricity prices and essentially unchanged market volumes
* In Q2 Vattenfall recognised impairment of assets totaling
SEK 30.0 bln, of which SEK 21.0 bln is attributable to
Vattenfall's lignite operations
* Impairments of SEK 4.6 bln relate to Moorburg power plant
in Hamburg, SEK 2.3 bln to hydro power assets and SEK 1.6 bln to
fossil-based assets in the Netherlands
* Says in mid-July Vattenfall and buyer of German lignite
assets adjusted hedge mechanism to market prices, entered new
hedges for most of 2016-2019 generation
* Says this led to lower cash for Vattenfall than at signing
of asset sale agreement, but also to lower value of remaining
hedges
* "All in all this stabilises the company's economic
prospects during a period after completion of the transaction,
with unchanged implications compared with the situation at the
time signing of the agreement."
* Repeats sees lignite deal closing during autumn 2016
($1 = 8.5907 Swedish crowns)