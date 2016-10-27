STOCKHOLM/OSLO Oct 27 Sweden's Vattenfall , the Nordic's biggest utility, reported slightly lower third-quarter underlying operating profit on Thursday from continued operations after selling its German lignite mines and power plants.

It said underlying operating profit for continuing operations fell to 2.6 billion Swedish crowns ($291 million) from 2.7 billion, mainly due to lower production volumes and margins.

For the first nine months of the year underlying operating profit was up 0.5 billion crowns to 14.6 billion crowns, helped by cost cuts, it said.

Vattenfall completed the sale of its German lignite operations to the Czech energy group EPH and its financial partner PPF Investments on Sept. 30, after gaining clearance from the European Commission.

"The (lignite) sale was an important step in adapting the portfolio to new market conditions and a long-term sustainable energy system," Chief Executive Magnus Hall said.

"We are now forming the new Vattenfall - a customer-oriented company that combines efficient, large-scale production with decentralised solutions and renewable forms of energy."

The sale of the lignite power plants will reduce Vattenfall's carbon emissions to 24 million tonnes per year from 84 million tonnes.

As a result of the lignite sale, the company also said it had changed its price hedging strategy, contracting its hedges closer to the delivery date and reducing price hedges over the long term.

Vattenfall's investments in wind power grew by 48 percent to 3.8 billion Swedish crowns in the third quarter and accounted for 77 percent of its investment in electricity generation.

In September, Vattenfall won a tender to build two offshore wind power parks with a combined capacity of 350 megawatts (MW) in Denmark, but still requires the final approval from the government, which has questioned the costs of subsidising the farms.

As of end-September, the company had hedged 99 percent of its Nordic power output and 82 percent of its continental power output for 2017 at 29 euros and 45 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) respectively.

For 2018, it had hedged 65 percent of its expected Nordic power output at 28 euros/MWh and 73 percent of its continental power at 38 euros/MWh.

Vattenfall's electricity generation during the first-nine months stood at 127.3 terrawatt-hours (TWh), steady from the same period a year earlier, of which 86.4 TWh came from continued operations.

($1 = 8.9318 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)