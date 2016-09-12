By Nikolaj Skydsgaard
| COPENHAGEN, Sept 12
won a tender on Monday to build two offshore wind
farms for Denmark, but could yet have the project pulled by a
government worried about the cost of renewable energy subsidies.
The winning bid was to produce power from two wind farms off
the west coast of Denmark, called Vesterhav Nord and Vesterhav
Syd, for 0.475 Danish crowns ($0.0716) per kilowatt-hour (kWh).
But with wholesale power prices currently well below that
level - around 0.22 crowns per kWh - that would mean taxpayers
making up the difference in subsidies.
Denmark, which produced more than 40 percent of its
electricity from wind power last year, has seen subsidy costs to
the industry soar due to a sharp drop in power prices since
2012, leading the government to cut back on renewable projects.
Energy Minister Lars Lilleholt showed little enthusiasm on
Monday for the new wind farms.
"By not erecting the mills, we can cut the large bill from
the green transition," he said.
The future of the project will be debated in broader budget
talks this autumn. Despite opposition from the minority
government, the project still has the support of a majority in
parliament.
Vattenfall, which will become the largest offshore wind
operator in Denmark if the project goes ahead, called for a
quick decision.
"It is a very confusing message to send and it creates a
completely unnecessary uncertainty about what Denmark wants.
Nobody understands what is happening in Denmark right now," Ole
Bigum Nielsen, Vattenfall's country manager for Denmark, told
Reuters.
"Now we have to discuss the risk of investing in Denmark,
and we have never discussed that before," he added.
Vattenfall expects the project to generate 5,000 jobs over
three years and 50-100 permanent jobs in operations and
maintenance.
($1 = 6.6303 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Erik Matzen; Editing by Mark Potter)