LONDON/FRANKFURT Nov 25 Vattenfall has mandated Morgan Stanley to organise the sale of a British wind park as the Swedish utility scales back outside its domestic market, two people familiar with the matter said.

"The sale will likely start some time next year, as Vattenfall is waiting for clarity on some regulatory issues, which are crucial to determine the profitability and price of the assets", one of the sources said.

Vattenfall has invested 2.3 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in six UK wind parks since 2008.

The first asset to come on the block is Vattenfall's Project Ormonde, a 150 megawatt facility in the Irish Sea, the sources familiar with that transaction said. It could fetch around 400-500 million pounds ($650-$810 million), one of them said.

"The reorganisation announced in July will enable Vattenfall to effectively respond to the tough market conditions in the European energy sector. It is, at this point, too early to say how Vattenfall will go about optimising the value of its portfolio," a spokesman for Vattenfall said.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment.