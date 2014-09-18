Sept 18 Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA : * Says H1 increase in consolidated net profit by 26.5% to 82.5 million Swiss francs * Says H1 combined ratio 89.7% versus 91.6 % year ago * Says H1 equity 1.36 billion Swiss francs * Sees H2 result higher than in the previous reporting years * Says H1 booked non-life premiums up 5% to 591.9 million Swiss francs * Source text: bit.ly/1qMKQO5 * Further company coverage