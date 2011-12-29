FRANKFURT Dec 29 Russian lender Sberbank's acquisition of the eastern European arm of Austria's Oesterreichische Volksbanken has been delayed by outstanding regulatory clearance, Austrian news agency APA reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sberbank clinched a deal in September to buy VBI for at least 585 million euros ($757.37 million), gaining a springboard for expansion in the region.

The deal was expected to close by the end of 2011, but APA said closing was now expected in the first few weeks of 2012. Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref has said the purchase would be completed by Feb. 15, at the latest.

Loss-making Volksbanken, which failed this year's European Union bank stress tests, has been counting on asset sales to help boost its balance sheet. ($1 = 0.7724 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)