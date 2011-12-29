* OeVAG says companies achieved "commercial agreement"

* Says needs to finish formalities, awaits clearance

* OeVAG spokesman declines to comment on price (Recasts with comments by OeVAG spokesman)

FRANKFURT, Dec 29 Russian lender Sberbank's acquisition of the eastern European arm of Austria's Oesterreichische Volksbanken (OeVAG) is expected to close in the first weeks of 2012, a spokesman for OeVAG said.

The companies reached agreement on major aspects of the deal in recent days but still need to finish up some formalities and are awaiting regulatory clearance in one or two countries, in which Volksbanken International (VBI) is active, he said on Thursday.

Sberbank clinched a deal in September to buy VBI for at least 585 million euros ($757.37 million), gaining a springboard for expansion in the region.

An Austrian newspaper reported last month that Sberbank is seeking to push down the price it will pay for VBI because the lender's results have been worse than expected as its units struggle with tough business conditions, especially in Hungary.

Loss-making Volksbanken, which failed this year's European Union bank stress tests, has been counting on asset sales to help boost its balance sheet.

The spokesman for OeVAG declined to comment on how much Sberbank will pay for VBI.

Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref has said the purchase would be completed by Feb. 15 at the latest. ($1 = 0.7724 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jon Loades-Carter)