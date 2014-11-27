BRIEF-Shuaa Capital posts Q1 profit
* Q1 net profit 24.8 million dirhams versus net loss of 28.5 million dirhams year ago
Nov 27 Volksbank Voralberg E Gen
* 9-month interest income 31.250 million euros, down 3.83 percent
* Says 9-month net result 3.83 million euros versus 4.07 million euros year ago
* 9-month net commissions income 19.735 million euros, up 6.84 percent
* Says Tier I Capital Ratio in pct of the total capital requirement as per 30.09 is 9.41 percent versus 8.27 percent year ago Source tezt: bit.ly/1vo83Gn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 24.8 million dirhams versus net loss of 28.5 million dirhams year ago
SHANGHAI, April 25 China stocks rebounded on Tuesday morning following the previous session's sharp sell-off, with a jump in consumer stocks providing fresh evidence of investors rotating out of growth shares into defensive plays.