BRIEF-Farmland partners Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.01
* Farmland partners inc. Reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017; announces first quarter revenue of $7.1 million - a 52% period-over-period increase
March 25 Israel-based VBL Therapeutics said a mid-stage study of its experimental brain cancer drug met the main goal of increasing overall survival.
The company said a combination of its drug, VBL-111, and Roche AG's cancer treatment, Avastin, significantly improved overall survival, compared with patients only given Avastin.
The company said it discontinued testing the drug as a monotherapy after nearly half the patients in the study saw the disease progress when given only VBL-111. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results