Jan 9 Candy and pet food maker Mars Inc said it
would buy VCA Inc, which runs hospitals for animals,
for $7.7 billion.
Mars, the maker of Whiskas and Pedigree pet products, will
pay $93 per share, a premium of 31.4 percent to VCA's Friday
closing price.
The enterprise value of the deal is $9.1 billion including
$1.4 billion in debt, the companies said in a statement on
Monday.
VCA will operate as a separate business unit within Mars
Petcare, the biggest pet food maker in the world.
