BRIEF-Telecoms and cable group Altice strikes partnership deal with Netflix
* Altice and Netflix sign global partnership deal in France, Portugal, Israel and Dominican Republic
Feb 16 Animal healthcare company VCA Antech Inc posted a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs and an impairment charge, and forecast a full-year profit below analysts' estimates.
For 2012, the company expects earnings of $1.35 to $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.57 a share on revenue of $1.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net loss of $2.1 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with a profit of $22.1 million, or 25 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents a share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $369 million, driven by the animal hospital business.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 25 cents a share on revenue of $369.4 million.
VCA Antech's shares were down at $21.80 in after-market trade. They closed at $23.05 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
* Clarifies on news item "Strides Shasun promoters raise RS. 500 crore from KKR"