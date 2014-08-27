Aug 27 Visual China Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise 1.1-1.26 billion yuan (179.07-205.1 million US dollar) via private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on August 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tUwpFI; bit.ly/1C24jhn

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)