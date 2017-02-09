LONDON Feb 9 Ovo Energy, one of Britain's
fast-growing independent energy suppliers, said it has bought
U.S. smart grid startup VCharge, its first acquisition since it
was set up in 2009.
It joins peers in investing in new energy technologies as
the market moves away from its decades-old model of centralised
generation and supply to a distributed energy system.
Ovo did not disclose the value of the acquisition but said
it would help with the challenge of connecting more renewable
energy resources - which are typically intermittent - to
electricity networks.
VCharge has developed algorithms calibrated to better manage
households' use of electric storage heaters, which typically
heat up bricks during the night and then store heat for release
when needed during the day.
"We believe this platform will harness the potential of
energy storage in reducing dependency on fossil fuels," said
Ovo's Chief Executive Stephen Fitzpatrick.
Independent energy suppliers like Ovo have poached millions
of customers from incumbent players by offering lower priced
deals and more efficient services.
Ovo now counts nearly 700,000 customers in Britain and made
a profit for the first time last year. It wants to reach the
one-million customer mark this or next year.
VCharge's electricity heating systems were recently tested
in British social housing buildings, allowing residents to
control electric heaters via smartphones and save money by using
electricity when it is cheapest.
Ovo said it would use VCharge's technology to offer free
heating control upgrades to customers using electric storage
heating in combination with a new energy tariff tailored to
customers' usage.
Peers that have invested in new energy technologies include
Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica, which last year
acquired Neas Energy, a Danish company that manages power supply
for distributed energy customers, for 170 million pounds ($213
million).
($1 = 0.7983 pounds)
