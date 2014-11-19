Nov 19 Venture Capital Poland SA :

* Sells all of 350,000 shares owned in its portfolio company Green Arrow Energy SA to a private investor for 42,000 zlotys

* Decided to end investment in Green Arrow Energy due to its lack of development in renewable energy sector Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)