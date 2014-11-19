BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Nov 19 Venture Capital Poland SA :
* Sells all of 350,000 shares owned in its portfolio company Green Arrow Energy SA to a private investor for 42,000 zlotys
* Decided to end investment in Green Arrow Energy due to its lack of development in renewable energy sector Source text for Eikon:
* Decided to end investment in Green Arrow Energy due to its lack of development in renewable energy sector
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources