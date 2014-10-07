BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 7 VDI Group SA :
* H1 net consolidated loss 0.2 million euros versus income of 0.4 million euros last year
* H1 revenue 28.2 million euros versus 26.2 million euros last year
* Sees FY 2014 margins in progress compared to last year Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Secured an agreement with online bike supplier Cycling Express which will expand availability of its products across asia-pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)