HANNOVER, Germany, April 23 Germany's
engineering industry association has kept its outlook for stable
production in 2012, banking on a recovery in the remainder of
the year after the European sovereign debt crisis hurt orders in
the first few months.
"We ... expect production to show small negative rates for
just a few months of the year," VDMA head Hannes Hesse said at
the Hanover industrial fair on Monday, adding this could be
balanced out in the coming months.
VDMA scrapped a forecast for 4 percent growth in 2012 German
engineering output in February, saying it now expected output to
stagnate this year, burdened by the euro zone debt crisis and a
slowdown in China.
The move came as order intake in January and February fell
11 percent from a year earlier, according to VDMA, which
represents a sector that is the largest industrial employer in
the euro zone's biggest economy.
Companies such as Siemens, ThyssenKrupp
and MAN SE are among the biggest names in the sector,
which made Germany the world's top exporter until it was
unseated by China in 2009.
