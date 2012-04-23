HANNOVER, Germany, April 23 Germany's engineering industry association has kept its outlook for stable production in 2012, banking on a recovery in the remainder of the year after the European sovereign debt crisis hurt orders in the first few months.

"We ... expect production to show small negative rates for just a few months of the year," VDMA head Hannes Hesse said at the Hanover industrial fair on Monday, adding this could be balanced out in the coming months.

VDMA scrapped a forecast for 4 percent growth in 2012 German engineering output in February, saying it now expected output to stagnate this year, burdened by the euro zone debt crisis and a slowdown in China.

The move came as order intake in January and February fell 11 percent from a year earlier, according to VDMA, which represents a sector that is the largest industrial employer in the euro zone's biggest economy.

Companies such as Siemens, ThyssenKrupp and MAN SE are among the biggest names in the sector, which made Germany the world's top exporter until it was unseated by China in 2009. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mark Potter)