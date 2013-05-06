Position: Central Bank Governor Incumbent: Edmee Betancourt Term: Took office in 2013. The term lasts up to seven years. Key Facts: - Venezuela's central bank President Edmee Betancourt is known as a dedicated socialist who backed late President Hugo Chavez's drive to expand state control over the economy but also knows when to ditch dogma for down-to-earth public policy. - She replaced Nelson Merentes - considered the most pragmatic and market-friendly member of the government's economic team. - As a low profile former commerce minister, she was instrumental in pushing forward an expansion of price controls starting at the end of 2011. The system was heavily criticized by private businesses who insisted they were at times being forced to sell below production costs. - She was also Venezuela's representative to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Association (FAO) - She qualified as an industrial engineer with an advanced degree in mathematics, and has been at the helm of two state-run banks and a development fund financed by China.