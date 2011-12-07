By Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW Dec 7 Russian state development
bank VEB has postponed a Eurobond offering due to poor market
conditions fueled by fears that Russia may face political
instability after parliamentary elections, two financial market
sources said on Wednesday.
The deal's failure is the first sign that domestic politics
may make it harder for Russian companies to raise foreign cash
in markets already under pressure as European leaders seek to
finalise a plan to calm the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
VEB had planned to tap the international debt market for a
five-year dollar Eurobond, offering yield guidance at around
5.625 percent, IFR markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market
analysis service had reported.
The state lender, the government's main vehicle for major
investment projects and a special cash channel to support
economy during vulnerable periods, had planned to close the
books on the deal on Tuesday.
"VEB could do a deal, the book was already full but
investors started to call and take out the bids, hearing about
massive protests," one of the sources said.
Russian stocks and the rouble have lost ground since
elections on Sunday showed a drop in the ruling United Russia
party's majority, prompting Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to
promise "significant renewal" of the government.
Up to 5,000 protesters rallied in Moscow on Monday evening
to protest against alleged electoral fraud, and 300 were
arrested. Hundreds also took to the streets on Tuesday to demand
an end to Putin's 12-year rule.
"Given the adverse change in Russian markets since the
announcement of the transaction, VEB has elected to proceed with
its dollar bond issue once markets have stabilised," one of the
sources quoted a statement circulated by the deal's arrangers as
saying.
Gas export monopoly Gazprom sold $1.6 billion of
two-part loan participation notes last month, prompting other
local borrowers, including VEB, to seek to tap eurobond markets
that had been closed to them since the summer.
It is unclear whether VEB's decision will affect the plans
of two other Russian borrowers -- state-owned Russian Railways
and Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP -- to meet investors
for non-deal roadshows next week.