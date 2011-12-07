By Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW Dec 7 Russian state development bank VEB has postponed a Eurobond offering due to poor market conditions fueled by fears that Russia may face political instability after parliamentary elections, two financial market sources said on Wednesday.

The deal's failure is the first sign that domestic politics may make it harder for Russian companies to raise foreign cash in markets already under pressure as European leaders seek to finalise a plan to calm the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

VEB had planned to tap the international debt market for a five-year dollar Eurobond, offering yield guidance at around 5.625 percent, IFR markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service had reported. 

The state lender, the government's main vehicle for major investment projects and a special cash channel to support economy during vulnerable periods, had planned to close the books on the deal on Tuesday.

"VEB could do a deal, the book was already full but investors started to call and take out the bids, hearing about massive protests," one of the sources said.

Russian stocks and the rouble have lost ground since elections on Sunday showed a drop in the ruling United Russia party's majority, prompting Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to promise "significant renewal" of the government.

Up to 5,000 protesters rallied in Moscow on Monday evening to protest against alleged electoral fraud, and 300 were arrested. Hundreds also took to the streets on Tuesday to demand an end to Putin's 12-year rule.

"Given the adverse change in Russian markets since the announcement of the transaction, VEB has elected to proceed with its dollar bond issue once markets have stabilised," one of the sources quoted a statement circulated by the deal's arrangers as saying.

Gas export monopoly Gazprom sold $1.6 billion of two-part loan participation notes last month, prompting other local borrowers, including VEB, to seek to tap eurobond markets that had been closed to them since the summer.

It is unclear whether VEB's decision will affect the plans of two other Russian borrowers -- state-owned Russian Railways and Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP -- to meet investors for non-deal roadshows next week.