MOSCOW Feb 15 Russia's state development bank
Vnesheconombank, or VEB, has raised 1.5 billion euros ($2
billion) via an issue of Eurobonds, a financial market source
said on Friday.
The borrowing was split between a five-year bond worth 1
billion euros, which was priced at 195 basis points over
midswaps, and a 10-year, 500 million euro issue priced at 215
basis points over midswaps, the source said.
A string of Russian companies have recently rushed to raise
money from the bond markets to take advantage of positive
sentiment towards emerging markets, including Sberbank
, Gazprom and Vimpelcom.
($1 = 0.7495 euros)
