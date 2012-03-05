(Adds detail)
MOSCOW, March 5 The deputy chairman of
Russian state development bank VEB, Anatoly Ballo, is being
investigated on suspicion of being part of a lending fraud, a
spokesman for the interior ministry told Reuters.
The spokesman said there were two more suspects in the case.
The ministry typically investigates cases before any official
charges are made.
Vedomosti daily newspaper had reported that Ballo was
detained by law enforcement officers late last week, citing
several sources.
VEB declined to comment on the investigation, saying it was
assisting it.
The supervisory board of VEB, a state investment vehicle, is
chaired by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who declared his
victory in presidential elections on Sunday.
The report in Vedomosti said Ballo, an ally of VEB chairman
Vladimir Dmitriev and in charge of the investment department,
was detained on March 1 at one of Moscow's airports.
