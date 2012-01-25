LONDON Jan 25 Russia's state development
bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) has approached banks for a syndicated
loan with pricing and maturity that replicates its $2.45 billion
agreed in April last year, bankers close to the deal said.
Discussions are at a very early stage, with VEB seeking $800
million-$1 billion, one banker added.
VEB's $2.45 billion deal, which is the borrower's
biggest-ever, had a three-year tenor and paid a margin of 130
basis points (bps) over six-month LIBOR.
VEB is more willing to compromise on the loan size, rather
than face a price hike, and the size could be impacted by
tightening liquidity in the market, the banker added.
Some lenders faced heavy losses last year after a sell down
in the secondary loan market of VEB's $2.45 billion loan and
Russian bank VTB's $3.13 billion loan signed in July last year,
which may deter some international banks from the new deal.
"It's a big question mark and it may impact the appetite in
the primary market for a new deal," a second banker said.
VEB's loan is trading at 91.5 in secondary, after hitting a
low of 91.2 in December, while VTB stands at 92.82, after a low
of 90.67 in October.
VEB was not available to comment.
VEB joins several other Central and Eastern European (CEE)
borrowers trying to gauge international lenders' capabilities
and tap the market at the beginning of the year, as fears over
restricted dollar availability and overall liquidity heighten.
VEB is rated BBB by Standard and Poor's and Fitch and Baa1
by Moody's.
(Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)