LONDON Jan 25 Russia's state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) has approached banks for a syndicated loan with pricing and maturity that replicates its $2.45 billion agreed in April last year, bankers close to the deal said.

Discussions are at a very early stage, with VEB seeking $800 million-$1 billion, one banker added.

VEB's $2.45 billion deal, which is the borrower's biggest-ever, had a three-year tenor and paid a margin of 130 basis points (bps) over six-month LIBOR.

VEB is more willing to compromise on the loan size, rather than face a price hike, and the size could be impacted by tightening liquidity in the market, the banker added.

Some lenders faced heavy losses last year after a sell down in the secondary loan market of VEB's $2.45 billion loan and Russian bank VTB's $3.13 billion loan signed in July last year, which may deter some international banks from the new deal.

"It's a big question mark and it may impact the appetite in the primary market for a new deal," a second banker said.

VEB's loan is trading at 91.5 in secondary, after hitting a low of 91.2 in December, while VTB stands at 92.82, after a low of 90.67 in October.

VEB was not available to comment.

VEB joins several other Central and Eastern European (CEE) borrowers trying to gauge international lenders' capabilities and tap the market at the beginning of the year, as fears over restricted dollar availability and overall liquidity heighten.

VEB is rated BBB by Standard and Poor's and Fitch and Baa1 by Moody's. (Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)