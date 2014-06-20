VIENNA, June 20 The dividend that utility Verbund pays out next year is likely to fall well short of what the Austrian government - its biggest shareholder - has budgeted for, Chief Executive Wolfgang Anzengruber told a newspaper.

"We expect a (2014) profit of 150 million euros ($204.5 million), of which we pay out 50 percent. The finance minister gets half of the 75 million. If the forecast holds then we land at 37.5 million. Full stop," he told Die Presse in an interview published on Friday.

The government has budgeted 2015 income of 169 million euros from its 51 percent Verbund stake, the paper said.

Anzengruber said he had not been approached about changing its dividend policy and ruled out a special dividend. "I will certainly not take out a loan just to pay dividends," he said.

Verbund paid a dividend of 1 euro per share on 2013 results - a basic dividend of 0.55 euros per share plus a special dividend of 0.45 euros per share. The special dividend arose from an asset swap with E.ON in 2013

($1 = 0.7336 Euros)